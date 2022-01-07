Shimla: Amid the continuous rise in coronavirus cases, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh was declared a ‘mini containment zone’ on Friday after 81 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last couple of days. Moreover, on Friday, as many as 27 more students were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rapid Antigen Test, but their RT-PCR reports are awaited, said a district official.Also Read - Omicron, Cold or Flu, Here’s How You Can Tell The Difference

Issuing the order on Friday, the sub-divisional magistrate stated that strict measures are required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which if not taken immediately, may cause further hazards. "Therefore, in compliance to office order issued by the district magistrate, Hamirpur, the sub-divisional magistrate, Hamirpur, in exercise of the power vested in him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has ordered complete sealing of the area," the order read.

As per the latest oder, under no circumstances will any person or vehicle, except officers/officials' vehicles on government duty, shall be allowed inside the college campus. Howevrr, essential commodities such as like milk, groceries, vegetables, pharmaceutical products and gas supply will be allowed with prior permission, the SDM's letter stated.

“No person shall leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicles or travel or roam around or stand on any road or public places in the above referred notified area of the respective gram panchayat ward till further orders,” his order pointed out.

Although, accordinf to media reports, students have begun moving back to their native places fearing infection.

(With inputs from ANI)