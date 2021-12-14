New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) is planning to launch its COVID-19 vaccine for children, Covavax, in six months, CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday. Speaking at a conference, Poonawalla said the undertrial vaccine would offer protection to children all the way down till three years.Also Read - One Year of Vaccines: Many Lives Saved, Many Needlessly Lost

"We haven't seen a lot of severe disease in children. Fortunately, the panic is not there for children. However, we will be launching a vaccine in six months for children, hopefully down to the age of three," Poonawalla said as quoted by PTI. He also noted that already there are two companies in India that are licensed and their vaccines will be available soon.

Encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated, Poonawalla said, "There is no harm, these vaccines have been proven to be safe and efficacious and all of that. If you feel you want to get your children vaccinated by all means wait for government announcements on that and you go ahead with that."

The Poonawalla informed that SII’s “Covovax” that will be “launched for children in six months,” has shown “excellent data all the way down to the age group of three years.” He further said that enough data to show that the vaccines will work and protect the children against the viral disease.

Speaking about Omicron variant, the SII CEO said, “I don’t know what will happen with Omicron but so far the children have not been affected very badly with this (COVID) virus. I think their body, cells and their lungs recover better.”

Notably, till now five COVID-19 vaccines have been granted permission by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct clinical trials on children and adolescents. These include–Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, SII’s Covovax, Johnson and Johnson’s AD26COV.2S and Biological E’s RBD.

