6 Popular Indian Ivy League Alumni

Ivy League is a group of 8 prestigious universities that enjoys great reputation in remarkable education, top-ranked academics and award-winning faculty. The alumni of these universities have achieved

Ivy League is a group of 8 prestigious universities that enjoys great reputation in remarkable education, top-ranked academics and award-winning faculty. The alumni of these universities have achieved great things, it may surprise you that some of them are Indians. From giant business tycoons to tech entrepreneurs, Ivies have churned out some major names. Featuring 6 popular Ivy League Alumni who have received exceptional success in their fields.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group

As a chairperson of the Mahindra group. Anand Mahindra is a well-known business tycoon who has a net worth of around $2.1 billion. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School who received the Padma Bhushan Award, the third-highest civilian award in India, in January 2020. Anand Mahindra’s name was mentioned in Fortune magazine’s 2011 listing of Asia’s 25 most powerful businesspeople.

Indra Nooyi, Former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo.

Indra Nooyi is the former CEO of PepsiCo who did her Master’s in Public and Private Management from Yale School of Management. She ranked 13th among the world’s 100 most powerful women mentioned by Forbes. Nooyi is now a board member of Amazon and the International Cricket Council. In 2022 she was also honored with Golden Book Awards.

Rakesh Gangwal, Former CEO of US Airways Group

Rakesh Gangwal is the former CEO of the US Airways Group who completed his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He owned a 37% share of Indigo Airlines and was presented with the “Distinguished Alumnus Award” of the IIT Kanpur. Gangwal was also ranked in the Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America. Rakesh acts as a role model for today’s generation as he has achieved several milestones his his life.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud

Thomas Kurain is the CEO of Google Cloud who completed his bachelor’s in Electrical engineering and Computer Science from Princeton University. He showed his expertise in his field as he revived Google Cloud and currently has a net worth of Rs 12,100 crore. In 2011, Kurain was among the top-paid Tech executives in the US. He also pursued an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and now is one of the biggest business executives.

Samir Arora, CEO of Sage Digital, at Apple Inc.

Samir Arora is the former CEO of Sage Digital, at Apple who attended Executive Education at Harvard Business School. He is a frequent keynote speaker at conferences around the globe and was represented by Celebrity Speakers Limited. Samir was also conferred with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2009 and the CNet Web Innovator Award in 1998.

Rahul Bajaj, Chairperson of Bajaj Group

Being the chairman of the Bajaj group for around 40 years, Rahul Bajaj reserved his honorary designation until his death. He was the embodiment of inspiration for entrepreneurs and was conferred with the Padma Bhushann Award, the third-highest civilian award in India. In his career span of 5 decades, he raised the turnover of the group’s flagship company from 7 crores to 12000 crores. He was one of the most popular Indian Alumni who completed his MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance ADA Group

Anil Ambani is the managing director of Reliance Group who completed his MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is one of the leading business giants and a former member of the Rajya Sabha. He was also awarded as ‘the CEO of the Year 2004’ in the Platts Global Energy Awards. Ambani was once the sixth richest person in the world but over a period of time he lost his fame.

