Home

Education 3

Himachal Introduces AI & Data Science Among New-Age Courses In Tech Colleges

Himachal Introduces AI & Data Science Among New-Age Courses In Tech Colleges

Through encouraging these collaborations, the government hopes to close the gap between academics and business, giving students the tools they need to succeed in the workplace.

Through encouraging these collaborations, the government hopes to close the gap between academics and business, giving students the tools they need to succeed in the workplace. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, said that the technical colleges in Himachal Pradesh would start offering cutting-edge degrees in mechatronics engineering, artificial intelligence, and data science in the coming academic year.

In order to give students exposure to the real world, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasised the value of practical training and also sought the cooperation of big companies.

You may like to read

Closing The Gap Between Academics And Business

According to Sukhu, by encouraging these collaborations, the government hopes to close the gap between academics and business, giving students the tools they need to succeed in the workplace.

“With the introduction of these new-age courses, the Himachal Pradesh government endeavours to create a conducive environment for technological advancements and to open up abundant employment opportunities for the youth in the state,”, the Chief Minister said.

Courses In Artificial Intelligence And Data Science

The agencies have also reported him announcing that these new-age courses will be started by August 2023. Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Technician Mechatronics, Fibre to Home Technician, Solar Technician (Electric), Internet of Things Technician, and Maintenance Mechanic (Chemical Plant) are some of the courses that will be taught starting in August 2023.

The names of the colleges where these new-age courses will be taught are Government Hydro Engineering College Bilaspur, where a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) programme in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science will be provided, and the Government Polytechnic institutions in Rohru and Chamba, which will offer specialised courses in Computer Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering, respectively.

AICTE-Approved Courses

It must also be noted that all these courses are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Moreover, recently, the Himachal Pradesh government announced that it would spend Rs 4,000 crore, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to promote green tourism, which will increase the number of visitors to the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.