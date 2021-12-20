New Delhi: The application deadline for seven national scholarship programmes has been extended. The application deadline for four scholarships offered by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and three scholarships offered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been extended till December 31. Eligible students still have a chance to apply for the scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in.Also Read - Six Jharkhand Tribal Students to Study Abroad Under Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme

The scholarships programmes for which deadlines are extended include– UGC Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North East Region; PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG SC; PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child; ST Scholarship Scheme; AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma); and AICTE SWANATH Scholarship for technical degree and diploma.

To apply for academic session 2021-22, students have to first register their names, contact details and nationality at the official website.

Ishan Uday scholarship offered by UGC is a special scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India. The Grant commission offers the PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child to support their higher education. The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for students with “outstanding performance” at undergraduate level, and are currently pursuing postgraduate education.

The UGC introduced the PG Scholarship Scheme For SC, ST Students For Professional Courses with an aim to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates pursuing professional courses.

AICTE PG scholarship is for students who qualified for GATE, GPAT and CEED and are admitted to AICTE-approved regular postgraduate programmes. Selected candidates receive Rs 2,400 per month for the duration of the course.