Home

Education 3

AP PGCET 2023 Admit Card Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Steps To Download Here

AP PGCET 2023 Admit Card Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Steps To Download Here

The AP PGCET exam is scheduled to be held from June 6- 10.

The AP PGCET will be held in three shifts.

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2023) today, June 1. Candidates can now download their admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGCET exam is scheduled to be held from 6 June to 10 June.

The Andhra University conducts the examination every year to grant the students admission into different postgraduate courses being offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities and colleges across the state. Candidates can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for detailed information. It is to be kept in mind that no copies of the admit card will be sent by post.

You may like to read

Below Are The Steps To Download AP PGCET 2023 Admit Card:

• Go to the AP PGCET official website at apsche.ap.gov.in.

• Click on the AP PGCET admit card download link which you can find on the homepage.

• Proceed with filling in your Application Reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket no, mobile number, and date of birth.

• Then, click on the “download hall ticket” button.

• Your AP PGCET 2023 admit card will appear on screen.

Trending Now

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on their AP PGCET admit card such as name, date of birth, date and time of test, examination venue along with roll number. In case of errors, they can also communicate with the concerned authorities.

It is important for those appearing for the exam to reach the venue on time. They should not forget to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on the day of the exam. Entry to the AP PGCET exam hall will not be allowed without a valid identity proof and the hall ticket. Students can only appear for the papers mentioned in the AP PGCET hall ticket.

AP PGCET 2023

The AP PGCET will be held in 3 shifts from June 6 to June 10. Each question paper will consist of 100 objective multiple choice type questions of one mark each. The 90-minute test has no negative mark for wrong answers. The syllabus for Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests 2023 is available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES