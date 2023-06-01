Home

AHSEC Begins Admission Into HS Courses Through DARPAN Portal, Apply By June 9

A student can submit a total of five applications.

The institutes will release the final list of selected students on June 16-17.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council ( AHSEC) has notified that admission to higher secondary ( HS) courses in different institutes within the state will be conducted through the DARPAN portal for the academic session of 2023-24. The students have to fill out the online application for their preferred institutes through this online portal. To apply for the higher secondary courses, they have to log in to the official website of DARPAN— darpan.ahseconline.in. The last date to fill out the registration form is June 9. After successful registration and other processes, the institutes will release the final list of the selected students between June 16 and June 17.

AHSEC Darpan: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the DARPAN online portal—darpan.ahseconline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the student’s admission option.

Step 3: Register yourself and access the application form.

Step 4: Open the application form by entering your registration ID, password and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application by submitting the requested details.

Step 6: Upload your documents.

Step 7: Click on the Submit button.

Only one profile change is permitted prior to the institute’s application verification. A student can submit a total of five applications. Through the DARPAN portal, the students will have access to the published selection and waiting list for admission. They will be notified of their selection through SMS.

AHSEC Selection Process:

It is advised that the students should accept their admission as soon as possible after the release of the selection list by the institutes. The applicant can only select one admission offer through their login ID from the portal. Institutes will confirm the admission of only those applicants who accept their offer. You can also change your preferred subject or stream , and the educational institutes will reflect the changed course at the portal on the day of admission.

AHSEC has also released guidelines for the institutes to ensure transparency in the admission process through the DARPAN portal. Once the selected students accept the admission offered by any institute, then the institute has to click on the “Confirm admission” button for that student through their login id. The institute has to do the same for every applicant who accepts their offer. The last date to accept admission through this online portal is June 17.

