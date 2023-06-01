Home

Assam PAT 2023: Admit Card To Be Out On June 5, Details Here

The Directorate of Technical Education ( DTE), Assam has announced the date of the release of admit cards for the Assam PAT 2023.

Assam PAT 2023 will take place on June 18.

The Directorate of Technical Education ( DTE), Assam has announced the date of the release of admit cards for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test ( PAT) 2023. The hall ticket for the exams will be available from June 5. Candidates can download their PAT 2023 hall ticket from the official website of DTE–dte.assam.gov.in. The Assam PAT 2023 will take place on June 18. Applicants are advised to download their admit card before the exam date. You can access your hall ticket by submitting your application number and date of birth through the DTE portal.

The PAT 2023 will be held to determine the eligibility of the candidates for admission to three-year engineering and technology diploma programmes in Assam.

Assam PAT Admit Cards 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website of DTE–dte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for the PAT 2023 link and click on it.

Step 3: Log in to the application portal by entering your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check and download your admit card.

Candidates are requested to check their details such as name, application number, examination venue, roll number, date and time of test, which will be mentioned on their PAT admit card. The applicant must abide by the instructions listed on the hall ticket.

You need to carry your admit card and one photo identity proof to the examination venue. The applicants of Assam PAT 2023, are expected to reach their test centre prior to their examination time. You can also contact the help desk of DTE, Assam if you are unable to download your admit from the Directorate of Technical Education website.

The examination pattern for the test will be multiple choice based questions. There will be two sections–Mathematics and Science. The duration of the examination is two hours. The paper will carry a total score of 100 marks.

The candidate can check the results on the DTE, Assam’s official website. Candidates will be contacted for a second round of selection if they achieve the necessary cut-off marks in PAT 2023.

The next rounds of selection will consist of a seat allocation process and personal interviews of the applicants. Based on the outcomes of all three rounds of selection, the candidate can enrol in any of the colleges or institutions that are connected with the DTE, Assam.

