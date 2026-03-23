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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE: Class 12th result to be announced SOON - Heres How To Check

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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE: Class 12th result to be announced SOON – Here’s How To Check

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: Intermediate examinations held on February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE: Class 12th result to be announced SOON - Here’s How To Check

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the Class 12 board exam results on Monday, March 23. As per official details, Education Minister Sunil Kumar is going to announce the results at around 1:30 pm. Students who appeared in the examination can download their results from the official website of BSEB. The BSEB conducted the Class 12 exam from February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for as many as 13,17,846 students. The marksheet will be available for download on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Check all the live updates of the BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 here.

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