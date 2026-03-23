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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE: Class 12th result to be announced SOON – Here’s How To Check

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: Intermediate examinations held on February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students.

Published date india.com Published: March 23, 2026 11:47 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE: Class 12th result to be announced SOON - Here’s How To Check

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the Class 12 board exam results on Monday, March 23. As per official details, Education Minister Sunil Kumar is going to announce the results at around 1:30 pm. Students who appeared in the examination can download their results from the official website of BSEB. The BSEB conducted the Class 12 exam from February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for as many as 13,17,846 students. The marksheet will be available for download on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Check all the live updates of the BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 here.

Live Updates

  • Mar 23, 2026 11:51 AM IST
    How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026
    Got to the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.
    Click on the link – ‘BSEB Inter Result 2026″ on the homepage’.
    The site will ask for Roll Code and Roll Number, after filling the code click on the submit button.
    Your result will appear on the screen.
    Download it for future reference.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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