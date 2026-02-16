Home

Education 3

CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE issues notification regarding two class 10 board exams, students demand rejected; Details inside

CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE issues notification regarding two class 10 board exams, students’ demand rejected; Details inside

The CBSE has stated that if a student misses the first 10th board exam, they will be placed in the Essential Repeat category.

This year, the CBSE will conduct two 10th board exams.

New Delhi: CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th board exams are scheduled to begin on February 17th. Meanwhile, the CBSE has issued a new notification regarding the 10th board exams. This year, the CBSE will conduct two 10th board exams. Clarification has been issued in the notification, in which the CBSE has rejected students’ demands. The CBSE stated in the notification that some students were requesting that they would be unable to appear for the first 10th board exam due to various reasons. Therefore, they should be allowed to appear for the second 10th board exam. In the new notification, the CBSE has rejected students’ demands and clarified that under the two-exam system, the first exam is mandatory for every student.

First exam compulsory for all; exams must be taken in three subjects

The CBSE has clarified that the first 10th board exam will be mandatory for every 10th-grade student. The CBSE has also clarified that if a student fails to appear in three or more subjects in the first 10th-grade board exam, they will not be allowed to appear in the second 10th-grade board exam. According to the CBSE, students can use the second 10th board exam as a supplementary, or improvement, exam.

What if the first 10th exam is missed?

The CBSE has stated that if a student misses the first 10th board exam, they will be placed in the Essential Repeat category. Such students will only be able to appear in the main exam, scheduled for February next year. Meanwhile, the CBSE has stated that students who receive a compartment result in the first exam will be allowed to appear in the second exam under the compartment category. The CBSE also stated that no additional subject can be taken separately after passing Class 10.

Scores can be improved in the second exam

According to the CBSE, appearing in the first 10th board exam will be mandatory for all students. Students who pass the first exam will be able to appear in the second exam to improve their scores in any three subjects from science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to the CBSE, appearing in the second 10th board exam will be allowed only in the following categories. The first category is for improvement, with a maximum of three core subjects. This means students will be able to appear in the second exam to improve their marks in only three subjects. The second category is compartment (first or third chance). This means that in case of failure or compartment, students will be able to appear in the second 10th board exam. Whereas students with a third-class compartment and improvement will get a chance to appear for the second exam of the 10th board.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.