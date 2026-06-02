CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred amidst controversy over OSM system; inquiry committee constituted

This decision comes at a time when students, parents, and education experts have been continuously raising questions regarding the evaluation process.

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New Delhi: Amidst the controversy surrounding the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Central Government took a major administrative step on Tuesday. The CBSE Chairman and Secretary have been transferred. Additionally, a special inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the procurement process for OSM services.

This decision comes at a time when students, parents, and education experts have been continuously raising questions regarding the evaluation process.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 portal now open: Check fee details, step-by-step guide to apply

Parliamentary Standing Committee Meeting

On the afternoon of June 2, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports held a crucial meeting to review the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system implemented for CBSE Class 12 board examinations, as well as the implementation of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10. During this meeting, held at the Parliament House Annexe, complaints and concerns raised by students, parents, and education experts were discussed in detail.

On-Screen Marking System

The most significant agenda item of the meeting was the On-Screen Marking system adopted for the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. Under this system, answer sheets are scanned and made available to examiners in a digital format, allowing them to evaluate the answers directly on a computer screen. The CBSE claims that this system makes the evaluation process faster, more transparent, and standardized.

Many Students Lodged Complaints

Following its implementation, a large number of students lodged complaints regarding the evaluation. Many students allege that the marks they received do not correspond to the answers written in their answer sheets. Some students even claimed that the answer sheet shown as having been evaluated was not their own. Consequently, the affected students were given the opportunity to present their grievances before the Parliamentary Committee.

Also Read: CBSE breaks silence around On-Screen Marking, admits security gaps

Lack Of Transparency

Students and parents also raised the issue of a lack of transparency in the re-evaluation and answer sheet verification processes. The complaints primarily focused on the quality of answer sheet scanning, potential technical errors during digital evaluation, apprehensions regarding discrepancies in mark uploading, and the complexity of the result verification process.