CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates for 2024 Announced; Exams Begins From February 15

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023: As the CBSE 12th board Results are declared, the candidates can check and download the digital copies of their results from cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination dates for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24. The CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exams 2024 will be held on February 15. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

“The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” CBSE said in an official press release. The Ministry of Education has decided to announce exam schedules much in advance to sync the academic calendar and help students prepare for entrance exams.

