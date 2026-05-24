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Central govt directs CBSE to overhaul its payment gateway system after students face technical glitches

Central govt directs CBSE to overhaul its payment gateway system after students face technical glitches

The purpose of the association between the public sector banks and CBSE is to set up a more robust payment mechanism capable of handling large volumes of transactions without disruptions.

CBSE to revamp payment gateway system after students face technical glitches (AI image/IANS)

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, 24 May, held discussions with Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the concerns and improve the system after widespread technical and payment-related issues were faced by students during the CBSE post-result and re-evaluation process.

Public Sector Banks To Support CBSE

Following the meeting, it was decided that four major public sector banks, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Indian Bank, will extend support to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and integrating it more effectively with the board’s post-examination services portal.

Establishing a More Robust Payment Mechanism

The purpose of the association between the public sector banks and CBSE is to set up a more robust payment mechanism capable of handling large volumes of transactions without disruptions. The banks will assist CBSE in implementing stronger payment protocols, ensuring timely processing of payments, resolving transaction failures and facilitating automatic refunds in cases where excess payments have been made by students.

“The banks will enable CBSE to put in place robust payment protocols to ensure timely payments, address payment glitches, and automatic refunds for excess payments if any,” the Ministry of Education said.

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also directed CBSE to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of its payment gateway system to prevent recurrence of the issues that surfaced during the post-result services period. The move comes after several students reported difficulties while making payments for re-evaluation, verification of marks and other post-examination services.

According to the Education Ministry, the coordinated effort involving the Ministry of Finance and the participating public sector banks is expected to significantly enhance payment gateway stability, enable seamless digital transactions and provide a smoother experience for students accessing CBSE’s post-examination services.

Officials expressed confidence that the upgraded infrastructure will improve reliability, reduce payment-related grievances and ensure that students can avail re-evaluation and related services without facing technical hurdles.

(With IANS inputs)

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