CLAT 2024: Date, Syllabus; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

CLAT is a national-level exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.

The CLAT exam will have 150 questions.

The official date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 has been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The details regarding the CLAT syllabus, application procedure, and counselling process are yet to be released. The CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3.

An official notice informed that the date for the examination was confirmed in the Executive Committee and Governing Body meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities in Bhopal.

The CLAT exam is a national-level exam that acts as a gateway for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses being offered in 22 national law universities (NLUs) across the country. The entrance exams will be conducted offline by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The scores achieved by the students in the CLAT exam also help in the recruitment of students in various reputed organisations all over the nation.

The exam is required for students who wish to enrol themselves in the five-year integrated B.A., LL.B (Hons), and LL.M programs. The students appearing for the examination are advised to visit the official website of the consortium – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The examination paper will consist of five exam sections with a total of 150 questions.

These sections consist of questions from English, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude. The duration of the Multiple-Choice Question (MCQs) based exam paper will be 120 minutes.

It needs to be noted that more than 1 lakh students enrol themselves for the Common Law Admission Test each year. Last year, the CLAT 2023 exam was conducted on December 18 at around 130 exam centers across the country and the results for the exam were announced on December 23.

For the undergraduate programme, students should have passed their Class 12 with a minimum of 45 percent (40 percent marks for SC and ST categories) and for postgraduate courses, they need to have an undergraduate degree in law (either three-year or five-year LLB course) with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks (for SC and ST candidates, it is 45 percent).

