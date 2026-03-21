By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at ‘UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony
Expressing confidence in the young officers, she said they would uphold the spirit of public service with sensitivity and dedication, contributing significantly to nation-building.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated successful candidates of the Civil Services Examination at the “Delhi ke Gaurav – UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026” held at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan.
She lauded the achievers for their hard work and determination, noting that their success has brought pride to Delhi and reflects the city’s culture of opportunities that nurtures dreams.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the parents and families of the achievers, acknowledging their support and sacrifices behind this success.
Expressing confidence in the young officers, she said they would uphold the spirit of public service with sensitivity and dedication, contributing significantly to nation-building.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.