CRPF Signal Staff Recruitment 2023: Admit Card Out At rect.crpf.gov.in

Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. The computer-based examination for the post of Signal Staff in the CRPF is scheduled to be held from June 24 to June 26.

The CRPF hopes to fill 212 vacancies with this recruitment drive.

The admit card for the Signal Staff recruitment 2023 exam has been put out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Candidates appearing for the CRPF Signal Staff exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. The computer-based examination for the post of Signal Staff in CRPF is scheduled to be held from June 24 to June 26. The recruitment process includes a written examination (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Documents verification, and Medical Test. “The recruitment drive is a gateway for recruitment to a total of 212 vacancies in Group “B” and “C” non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised signal staff in CRPF [Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/ Crypto/ Technical/Civil) and ASI (Technical/Draughtsman)-2023)],” reads the official notification.

CRPF Signal Staff Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 07

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 05

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

CRPF Signal Staff Recruitment 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website at crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Signal Staff admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in the required login details and submit.

Step 4: Check and download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to check the released notification for more information on eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details. It needs to be noted that the candidates are required to bring two coloured print outs of hall ticket at the time of examination. They will be required to hand over one admit card at the examination centre. The hall tickets will not be sent by post or any other means and will be issued through the online portal only. Aspirants need to visit the website of CRPF for regular updates on the recruitment.

Applicants will be shortlisted for the next round only after they clear the computer based test. They will be required to submit all documents in original at the time of document verification. The final results will be declared on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test, PET and document verification.

For more information, candidates can mention CRPF's official website.

