CUET PG 2023 Admit Card For June 16 Exam Out At cuet.nta.nic.in

The CUET PG 2023 exam serves as a gateway for those seeking admission to Postgraduate programmes in Central and other participating universities.

The candidates scheduled to appear on 16 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (PG) – 2023 (Credits: Freepik)

The admit cards for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023 for the June 16 exam have been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the hall ticket on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card directly from the website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The notification released by the NTA reads “The candidates scheduled to appear on 16 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (PG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.nta.nic .in/ w.e.f. 13 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card.” According to the National Testing Agency’s notification, the city intimation slip and admit card for candidates whose examinations are scheduled after 16 June will be released soon.

Candidates will have to key in their details like their application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG 2023 admit card. Candidates must carry the CUET admit card with them on the date of the examination. Those who do not have the CUET hall ticket with them, will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The candidates also need to carry a valid ID proof at the exam centre.

The CUET PG 2023 exam serves as a gateway for those seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating universities / institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Tap on the “Download Admit Card” link.

Fill in your login details.

Click on submit.

Download the admit card for further use.

CUET PG Exam is being held from June 5 to June 17 for around 9 lakh total candidates. Those facing difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip or admit card for CUET (PG) –2023, are advised to write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. For more details about the examinations, syllabus and question paper, candidates need to visit NTA website nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in regularly.

