Delhi University announces internship and job openings, eligible students can earn up to Rs 6 lakh annually

Delhi University Placement 2026: The latest placement drives include openings at 19M Academy and PlanetSpark, offering business development roles along with promising pay and growth opportunities.

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Delhi University has announced internship opportunities. File image/PTI

Delhi University Placement 2026: Delhi University’s Central Placement Cell (CPC) has announced internship and job opportunities for eligible students through two placement drives. Companies including 19M Academy and PlanetSpark are hiring for business development roles with attractive salary packages and growth prospects.

The opportunities are open to regular UG, PG and PhD students of the University of Delhi, as well as alumni. The deadline to submit applications for both drives is July 22, 2026.

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Internship opportunity at…

The CPC is inviting applications for the post of Business Development Associate at 19M Academy.

Mode: Work from Home

Duration: Six-month internship (training)

PPO: Opportunity for a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) based on performance

Eligibility: Good communication and soft skills

The salary and benefits include Rs 15,000 per month during the internship, along with performance-based incentives of up to Rs 10,000 per month. On successful conversion through PPO, the annual salary package will range between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Roles and responsibilities

Interns will be expected to connect with prospective learners and understand their educational goals, present and explain 19M Academy’s programmes confidently, guide students through the complete enrolment process, build strong relationships through regular follow-ups and work towards monthly targets while ensuring a positive learner experience.

Placement opportunity at PlanetSpark

The Central Placement Cell has also announced a full-time placement opportunity at PlanetSpark for the role of Business Development Counsellor. This is a full-time job in Gurugram. It is open to regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students of the University of Delhi.

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Compensation structure includes Rs 21,428 per month plus incentives during the training period, Rs 4.1 lakh per annum (fixed) + Rs 2.4 lakh variable pay after training period, and Rs 4.8 lakh per annum (fixed) + Rs 2.4 lakh variable pay for international roles.

Candidates will be responsible for counselling parents and students about PlanetSpark’s communication skills programmes, understanding learners’ requirements and recommending suitable courses and guiding prospective learners throughout the enrolment process.

What is the last date to apply?

Interested candidates can register through the links provided by the Delhi University Central Placement Cell. The last date to submit applications for both opportunities is Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by 11:59 PM.

According to the placement notice, selected candidates will get the opportunity to work with a fast-growing global ed-tech company, structured training with hands-on mentorship, high earning potential through uncapped incentives and a defined pathway to international role upgrades.