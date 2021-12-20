New Delhi: The entrance exam for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the University of Delhi (DU) will be conducted in two parts. The first part will be a common aptitude test, followed by with test on subject combinations, reported NDTV quoting vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Yogesh Singh.Also Read - Delhi University Approves Entrance Test For Admissions From Next Year. Details Here

The VC said the entrance test for courses in undergraduate admissions will be conducted after board exams. "There will be two sections of the test. First is the aptitude test which will be common to everyone and the second part of the test will have many combinations and options," Prof Singh said.

He said the university plans to conduct the entrance exam within a month of the board exams to give students proper time for preparation. Emphasizing that the entrance examination will be conducted under a "fair system" and every student will get "equal opportunities" to perform, the professor Singh said the university will either conduct the test itself or hire an outside agency for that

“It is in the larger interest of the student community and they should not worry about it because if they perform well here they will get admission,” the Vice-Chancellor told NDTV, adding that in his “personal opinion” the test or similar tests should be conducted twice a year to give more opportunities to students.

The University’s Executive Council had recently approved entrance-based admissions in DU from the 2022-23 academic year onwards. Till now, the Delhi University admitter undergraduate students based on their merit in Class 12th board exam results.