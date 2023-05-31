Home

FMGE June 2023: Registration Begins; Here’s How To Apply

The hall ticket for the FMGE June 2023 will be out on July 25.

TRhe last date to apply for the exam is June 20 till 11:55 pm.

The registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session has been started by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, May 31. According to a notification by the NBEMS, candidates can commence the process of filling up the application forms on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply for FMGE 2023 June session is June 20 till 11:55 pm.

After the registration process is closed, candidates will be able to edit their FMGE application form from June 23 to June 26, in case they want to rectify any errors or make changes. The hall ticket for the examination will be out on July 25. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 30 and the result will be declared by August 30. The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam is a test to determine the eligibility of medical aspirants to practice medicine in India.

FMGE June 2023 Session: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE tab in the screening test section. This will redirect you to the FMGE official link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘FMGE application form’ link available under the 2023 option.

Step 4: Enter the required details and register.

Step 5: Once the password is generated, log in to the FMGE website. Fill out the application form as asked.

Step 6: Upload all the documents and pay the FMGE June 2023 examination fee.

Step 7: Review the form and submit it.

FMGE June 2023 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

“The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated,” as per the notice. The result of the final qualification must be declared on or before April 30 2023.

In case of further inquiries or assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS’s Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or email their queries through the helpdesk portal under the applicant login page.

