G20 Summit: ‘Cancel PGT Exam,’ Aspirants Writes Letter to Haryana Public Service Commission

HPSC PGT Exam Date 2023: In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, several aspirants who are appearing for the Postgraduate Teachers(PGT) recruitment examination have written to the Haryana Public Service C

The HSSC will provide updates regarding the rescheduled exam dates on the official website.

HPSC PGT Exam Date 2023: In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, several aspirants who are appearing for the Postgraduate Teachers(PGT) recruitment examination have written to the Haryana Public Service Commission(HPSC) to reschedule the examination date as the NCR, particularly Delhi, will be subject to restrictions, TOI reported. Many applicants from Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and other NCR cities like Rewari and Bahadurgarh would face problems in reaching the test centres.

HPSC PGT Exam And G20 Summit

To remind our readers, the Commission is set to conduct the PGT examination on September 9 and September 10, 2023. On the other hand, India will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping. Ahead of the G20 summit, which will be held at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan, several arterial roads and other important areas in the city have been given a facelift.

Second PGT Examination Cancelled Due to UPSC Exam

Students facing difficulties due to the location of their exam centers being far from their residences is a common concern. Speaking of the exam schedule, the second PGT recruiting exam, which was originally planned for September 24, was postponed by the Commission due to a clash with the UPSC examination. The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Civil Services(Main) examination on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023.

Earlier on, Delhi Police conducted the full dress rehearsal on weekend. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to use metro service on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the timings of the rehearsal will be from 8.30 am to 12 pm, from 4.30 pm to 6 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm, the advisory said.

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, the advisory said. On Sunday, the timings of the rehearsal will be from 8 am to 9 am, 9.30 am to 10.30 am and 12.30 pm to 4 pm, it stated. On Sunday, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypas, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Tolstoy Marg, the advisory said.

