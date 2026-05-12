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Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Download link here

Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Download link here

Students can now check their provisional marksheet online through the official website of the board.

(Representational image)

Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 Check Direct Link: Haryana School Education Board has released the results of the class 12th examination during an official press conference. Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar announced these results at the headquarters in Bhiwani. Students can now check their provisional marksheet online through the official website of the board. The link on the result portal has been activated immediately after the scheduled time of declaration of results at 4 pm today.

Students appearing in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website (BSEH Official Website) bseh.org.in. Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 Check Process and Haryana Board Inter Result Direct Link (Direct Link) can be found here.

Pass percentage in HBSE 12th Result 2026

Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 has been released. This time, the total pass percentage was 84.67 per cent. The board has advised the students to keep an eye on the official website bseh.org.in for further information and necessary updates. After the release of the results, the admission process in the colleges is also expected to speed up.

A total of 2,42,856 students appeared in the Senior Secondary Regular Examination this year. Out of these 2,05,618 students have cleared the exam successfully. After downloading the online provisional marksheet, students should check all the information, like name, roll number and marks, etc., carefully, so that any mistakes can be rectified in time.

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How to check the HBSE class 12th result?

First, visit the official website of bseh.org.in or hseb.org.in

Now, when the window opens, look for the result option on the homepage.

After clicking on ‘HBSE Class 12th Result’, a new page will open.

Fill in the required information as required.

Check the information and click submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Students can save their results and take a printout.

Direct Link to Check HBSE 12th Result 2026

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