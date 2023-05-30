Home

HPSC ADA 2023 Registration Window Reopens, Steps To Apply Here

The HPSC ADA application window has been reopened due to changes made in the service rules.

The last day to apply for the vacancies is June 5 up to 5.00 PM.

The online application window for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Group-B) in the Prosecution Department, Haryana has been reopened by the state’s Public Service Commission (HPSC). The commission took the decision to reopen the window after changes were made in the service rules. The amendments have been made in the essential qualification for the posts.

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can visit the official website hpsc.gov.in till June 5 up to 5.00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, HPSC aims at filling up a total of 112 Assistant District Attorney posts across the state.

Those applying for the vacancies need to know that the age limit for the role is 21 to 42 years as on March 28, 2023. The candidate should hold a degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) from a recognised university and should be enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council.

What The HPSC Notice Says

“It is clarified that the candidates who had applied earlier in response to Advertisement No. 14/2023 need not apply again as their previous applications will be considered, if they are found eligible. The eligibility of all such candidates on account of age and educational qualifications etc. will be determined as on the closing date of the advertisement i.e. 28.03.2023,” reads the official notice.

As far as the fee is considered, male candidates from the General category need to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee. The same amount is valid on male applicants from all reserved categories of states other than Haryana. On the other hand, female candidates from the General category, as well as those belonging to all reserved categories of other states, need to pay Rs 250. Male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana need to pay Rs 250 as well.

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Look for the Advertisements tab on the homepage.

Click on the application links against “Advt No. 14” of 2023.

Register and key in the login credentials to apply.

Key in all the required documents and pay the HPSC ADA fee.

Submit the form.

Candidates are advised to check the notification thoroughly to avoid any hassle. It would be best to apply as earliest as possible to prevent last-minute errors. Do not forget to carry your hall ticket, which will be released in due time, to the exam venue.

