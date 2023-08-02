Home

IIM CAT 2023: Registration Begins At iimcat.ac.in, Direct Link

IIM CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management has opened the online registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023). It is important to note that the last date to register for the test is September 13.

The online registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) has begun by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) today, August 2. This examination is conducted for seeking admission to various Post Graduate and Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Eligible candidates can visit the official website portal of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in and apply for the exam. It is important to note that the last date to register for the test is September 13 (upto 5:00 PM). The Computer Based examination is slated to take place on November 26. Applicants will be allowed to download their hall tickets from October 25 (5:00 PM) onwards till November 26. In addition to that, the results are tentatively declared by the second week of January 2024.

Note that, CAT 2023 will comprise of sections namely- Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, and Reading Comprehension. It is to be noted that over 2 lakh candidates register for CAT MBA entrance every year. In the previous year, 2,55,501 candidates registered for the CAT entrance test among which 2,22,184 candidates appeared for the exam.

IIM CAT 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on IIM CAT 2023 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form as asked

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment

Step 5: Submit and download the form for future reference.

Direct link for IIM CAT 2023 registrations

IIM CAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

For general category, candidates applying for the CAT exam must have completed a 3-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university/Institute with an aggregate of at least 50 per cent. While in Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities categories candidates should have an aggregate of 45 percent. Apart from this, the candidate must have qualified a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/FIAI) with required percentage.

IIM CAT 2023: Application Fee

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities categories candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1200. While candidates belonging to all other categories are applicable to pay Rs 2400.

About CAT exams

Common Admission Test 2023 will take place in 155 centres spread across cities. Applicants applying for the exams will be given a choice to select any six test cities of their preference. The Common Admission Test 2023 is a prerequisite whose scores are permitted to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. However, in the selection process of non-IIM institutions, there is no role of IIMs.

For additional information or related queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

