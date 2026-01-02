By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IIT Hyderabad sets new placement record as 21-year-old final-year student receives 2.5 crore rupees package; He is…
Along with his studies, he also paid special attention to his skills, which paid off during placements.
New Delhi: Studying at an IIT is everyone’s dream. The reason is the quality education and placement opportunities available here. Now, IIT Hyderabad has awarded a student a package worth crores. People are astonished to hear about this package.
IIT Hyderabad Student Receives 2.5 Crore Rupee Package
Edward Nathan Varghese, a student of the Computer Science Branch (CSE BTech Branch) at IIT Hyderabad, has been offered a package of 2.5 crore rupees by Optiver, a global trading company in the Netherlands.
Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese?
Edward Nathan Varghese is a final-year student at IIT Hyderabad. He is only 21 years old. Edward is very happy with the job offer. He is a resident of Hyderabad and studied from 7th to 12th grade in Bengaluru. Varghese’s parents are also engineers by profession.
IIT Hyderabad’s Highest Salary Package Ever
The offer received by IIT Hyderabad student Edward Nathan Varghese has become the highest salary package in the institute’s history. This offer surpasses the previous record of Rs 1.1 crore received in 2017. This multi-crore package has generated considerable discussion on social media, and people are praising Edward profusely.
Hard Work Is The Key
Edward received this historic package as a result of his consistent hard work and ability. Along with his studies, he also paid special attention to his skills, which paid off during placements.
Pre-Placement Offer
Edward completed a two-month summer internship at Optiver. Impressed by his work and performance, the company granted him a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO).
Edward Nathan Varghese said that this was the first and only company he had interviewed with. He was thrilled when his mentor told him the company would be offering him a job. His parents were also very happy. Varghese, who was born and raised in Hyderabad, studied in Bengaluru from the seventh to the twelfth grade. He said that despite the market slowdown, he was always confident of securing a good job offer.
In The Netherlands
With this significant offer, Edward Nathan Varghese will begin his career as a software engineer in the Netherlands in July. This achievement marks a historic moment not only for him but also for IIT Hyderabad.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.