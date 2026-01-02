Home

IIT Hyderabad sets new placement record as 21-year-old final-year student receives 2.5 crore rupees package; He is…

Along with his studies, he also paid special attention to his skills, which paid off during placements.

New Delhi: Studying at an IIT is everyone’s dream. The reason is the quality education and placement opportunities available here. Now, IIT Hyderabad has awarded a student a package worth crores. People are astonished to hear about this package.

IIT Hyderabad Student Receives 2.5 Crore Rupee Package

Edward Nathan Varghese, a student of the Computer Science Branch (CSE BTech Branch) at IIT Hyderabad, has been offered a package of 2.5 crore rupees by Optiver, a global trading company in the Netherlands.

Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese?

Edward Nathan Varghese is a final-year student at IIT Hyderabad. He is only 21 years old. Edward is very happy with the job offer. He is a resident of Hyderabad and studied from 7th to 12th grade in Bengaluru. Varghese’s parents are also engineers by profession.

IIT Hyderabad’s Highest Salary Package Ever

The offer received by IIT Hyderabad student Edward Nathan Varghese has become the highest salary package in the institute’s history. This offer surpasses the previous record of Rs 1.1 crore received in 2017. This multi-crore package has generated considerable discussion on social media, and people are praising Edward profusely.

Hard Work Is The Key

Pre-Placement Offer

Edward completed a two-month summer internship at Optiver. Impressed by his work and performance, the company granted him a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO).

Edward Nathan Varghese said that this was the first and only company he had interviewed with. He was thrilled when his mentor told him the company would be offering him a job. His parents were also very happy. Varghese, who was born and raised in Hyderabad, studied in Bengaluru from the seventh to the twelfth grade. He said that despite the market slowdown, he was always confident of securing a good job offer.

In The Netherlands

With this significant offer, Edward Nathan Varghese will begin his career as a software engineer in the Netherlands in July. This achievement marks a historic moment not only for him but also for IIT Hyderabad.

