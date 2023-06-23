By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India Post Office Recruitment 2023: Registration For BPM, ABPM Posts Ends Today
India Post Recruitment 2023: Candidates must register on the GDS online Engagement indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for the Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) vacancies.
The last date to apply for the Indian Post Office Recruitment is today, June 23. Candidates must register on the GDS online Engagement website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. There are 12,828 vacancies of Indian Post Office GDS on offer. The recruitment process is being held for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in states like Sikkim, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur. Notably, the edit/correction window for applicants will remain open from June 24, 2023 to June 26, 2023. As per the previous schedule, the original recruitment was scheduled to end on June 11. But, the Ministry of Communications extended the last date to apply online for posts in a few states.
Indian Post Office Recruitment Revised Schedule:
Registration and Submission of Online applications (for applying against the notified vacancies other than in the states/Divisions of Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur): May 22 to June 11
Extended time lines for Registration and submission of online applications (For applying against the notified vacancies in the states/Divisions of Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura & Manipur): June 16 to June 23
Edit/Correction Window for applicants: June 24 to June 26
Indian Post Office Recruitment: Important Note For Registration process
1.For the registration process, the applicants must have an active email id and mobile number. All the important information would be sent on the registered mobile number through SMS/Email only.
2. The Department will not communicate with applicants through any other medium.
3. Once the applicants have registered, the same mobile number will not be allowed for any further applications.
4. In case any duplicate registration or alteration of the basic details is found, an applicant’s candidature will be removed from the selection process.
5. Any applicant who forgets their registration number can retrieve the details through the ‘Forgot registration’ option on the recruitment website.
Indian Post Office Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria (For all posts)
Age Limits:
Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age on the last date of submitting the applications.
Relaxations in upper age limit:
Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST): 5 years
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3 years
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): No relaxation
Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 10 years
Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC: 13 years
Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST: 15 years
Indian Post Office Recruitment: Educational qualification
Applicants must have qualified with Class 10 exam, with Mathematics and English as subjects, from any recognised board in India.
Indian Post Office Recruitment: Application Fee
Applicants will be charged fee of Rs 100 for all posts. Females, SC /ST, PwD and Transwomen applicants do not have to pay the fee. The money, once paid, will not be refunded. Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying and making the fee payment.
Indian Post Office Recruitment: Salary
Branch Postmaster (BPM): Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380
Assistant Branch Postmaster (BPM): Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470
For further related queries, applicants can call at 011-23096629 or mail at adggds426@gmail.com.
