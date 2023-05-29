Home

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 1,400 Posts; Steps Here

The date, time, and venue of the Agniveer test will be informed through an admit card, which will be released in due course of time.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of agniveernavy.cdac.in.

The Indian Navy has started the online application process for recruitment of the Agniveer SSR/MR 02/23 batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of agniveernavy.cdac.in. The registration process will continue till June 15. The Indian Navy, with this recruitment drive, aims to recruit a total of 1,465 vacancies, of which 1,365 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR)and 100 for Agniveer (MR). The recruitment drive is being carried out for the 02/2023 batch.

Candidates need to keep in their mind that incomplete applications or delayed applications will be rejected. It is better to submit their application in advance to avoid the last-minute rush. For further details about the educational qualification, age limit, and other details, candidates can visit this link.

joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/agniveers/Advt_Agniveer_SSR_02-23.pdf.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting process through computer-based online examination and recruitment medical examination. The date, time, and venue of the test will be informed through an admit card which will be released in due course of time. The Agniveer online exam will consist of a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates need to note that an examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18 percent GST has to be paid while submitting the online application. The payment can be through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website cdac.in

Click on ‘Agniveer Navy 02/2023 SSR & MR’ link.

Register on the portal.

Fill the application form, pay the fee and submit it.

Download the application and take a printout.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates applying for the post of Agniveer SSR/MR should be born between November 01 2002 – April 30 2006. Other details, including marital status, pay scale, and documents required, are available in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the notification thoroughly before applying for the position. They are advised to read all the details and check the syllabus to prepare well ahead of the online examination. The Indian Navy will not accept any applications after the deadline has passed.

