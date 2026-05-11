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Indian origin Anil Kochhar clears loans for 176 NCSU graduates in US to honour his fathers legacy: Watch emotionally charged video

Indian origin Anil Kochhar clears loans for 176 NCSU graduates in US to honour his father’s legacy: Watch emotionally charged video

The Kochhar family made America their home and did a lot for the betterment of the community.

(Image: Video grab)

New Delhi: Indian-American philanthropist Anil Kochhar gave a big surprise to the 176 graduates at North Carolina State University’s (NCSU’s) Wilson College of Textiles convocation on May 8. Speaking at the function, Kochhar announced that he and his wife will pay off the education loans of all these students, so that these students can pursue their dreams freely without worrying about money.

During his address, Anil Kochhar said that today I am proud to announce that in honour of my father, Prakash Chand Kochhar, my wife Marilyn and I are making a graduation gift to repay all final year education loans taken by Wilson College graduates during the academic year 2025-26. With this announcement, the entire hall erupted with applause and cheers.

“Marilyn and I hope that you all walk out of Reynolds Coliseum today, not just with a degree, but with more freedom to pursue your goals, take risks, and make the best of your hard work,” he added.

Watch The Video Here

NEW: Students go nuts after donor announces during his commencement speech that he is paying off all of their senior year debts. Anil Kochhar and his wife decided to give the gift to all ~200 graduates in N.C. State’s family. Kochhar is the son of Prakash Chand Kochhar, an… pic.twitter.com/oCPcMwFaW1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2026

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Father Came to US From India 80 Years Ago

Anil Kochhar, recalling his father’s journey, said that eighty years ago, a young man came to Raleigh thousands of miles from India with hope and determination. He did not know where this journey would take him.

He never imagined that one day his son would address the graduating class at the same institution that had once welcomed him.

Addressing the students, he said that a new generation, which is taking shape from a different world, but is connected to the same spirit of possibilities that brought them here decades ago. And today is a symbol of this.

Who Was Prakash Chand Kochhar?

Prakash Chand Kochhar was born in Punjab, India. He was the second Indian student to enrol in the Wilson College of Textiles in 1946. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1950 and his master’s degree in 1952, after which he joined the textile industry. The Kochhar family made America their home and did a lot for the betterment of the community.

Kochhar Family Carrying On The Legacy

In 1986, a year after Prakash Chand Kochhar’s death, his wife Christine Hayes Kochhar started the Prakash Chand Kochhar Memorial Textile Scholarship at the university where they first met. Continuing this legacy, Anil Kochhar and his wife Marilyn recently announced three major endowments for the university.

These include the Prakash Chand Kochhar Dean’s Chair Endowment to support the College’s general resources and the Dean, while the Prakash Chand Kochhar Endowed Faculty Fund will provide financial support for the recruitment, research and professional development of faculty members for five years.

Third, the Prakash Chand Kochhar Graduate Support Endowment will specifically support post-graduate students in the Department of Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science for their research and participation in conferences.

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