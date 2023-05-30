Home

Education 3

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Application Window Open Till June 14, Direct Link

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Application Window Open Till June 14, Direct Link

Candidates can apply through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 16.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun accepting online applications to fill up the posts of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts. Candidates can apply for recruitment through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in by June 14. Notably, the last date to pay the application fee is June 16. ISRO aims at filling up a total of 303 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Candidates belonging to various disciplines such as electronics, computer science, mechanical, and electronics (autonomous) can apply for the vacancies of scientist/engineer ‘SC’ post. It needs to be noted that those applying for the posts will need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. If a candidate wants to apply for multiple posts, he/she will be required to pay the application fee separately for every application. The payment can be done ‘online’ using Internet Banking/ Debit Cards. The aspirants can also go for ‘offline’ mode by visiting the nearest SBI Branch.

You may like to read

VACANCY DETAILS for ISRO SCIENTIST/ENGINEER RECRUITMENT 2023

Trending Now

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 163 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 90 openings

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 47 positions

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 2 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 1 opening.

ISRO SCIENTIST/ENGINEER RECRUITMENT 2023: STEPS TO APPLY

Visit ISRO’s official website at isro.gov.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section. Click on the ‘ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Recruitment 2023’ link. Read the advertisement PDF thoroughly and then proceed to fill in the online application form. Upload all the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Save and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.

ISRO SCIENTIST/ENGINEER RECRUITMENT 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA and selection process

The age limit for the candidates applying for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts is 28 years of age as on June 16, 2023. They must hold a degree of BE/BTech certificate or any equivalent degree in a relevant Engineering discipline. They should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus thoroughly as they will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview round. The written recruitment exam will be conducted at 11 venues across the nation and the call letters will be sent to the registered e-mail address of applicants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES