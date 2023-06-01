Home

JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases First Admission List; Direct Link Here

The candidates can check the first admission list through the website of IIT JAM–jam.iitg.ac.in.

The deadline for the online seat reservation payment against the first admission list is June 7.

Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT) Guwahati has released the first admission list of the Joint Admission Test for Master’s ( JAM ) 2023, today, June 1. Candidates will be able to check the list through the website of IIT JAM–jam.iitg.ac.in. The institute has also revealed the opening and closing ranks for the first admission list. “Login to the candidate portal to check seat allocation in the first Admission list,” a notice on the website reads.

The deadline for the online seat reservation payment against the first admission list is June 7. As per the schedule released by IIT Guwahati, the second admission list will be put out on June 15. The third admission list will be released on June 26. The deadline for fee submission is June 29. The fourth admission list will be released on July 7 and the deadline for fee payment is July 10.

IIT JAM Admission List 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM website— jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your enrolment ID and password to access the merit list.

Step 3: The admission list will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Check your name and rank.

Direct link here.

The opportunity to withdraw from the admission process will become available from June 15 to July 2. General, OBC and EWS category students will have to pay Rs 10,000 for counselling after they accept the allotted seat. Similarly, for the SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the counselling fee is Rs 5,000.

The applicant can either accept and freeze, accept with an upgrade or reject and can quit their allotted seat. The cancellation fee is Rs 1,000 while the seat allocation fee will be refunded to the student’s account

IIT JAM 2023

IiT JAM is a computer-based test (CBT) for seven different subjects: physics, geology, mathematics, economics, chemistry, and biotechnology. JAM scores are required for admission to around 2m300 seats at several institutes Is, including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET, and 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology.

The prerequisite procedures for admission are the verification of the Minimum Educational Requirements (MEQs) and Eligibility Requirements (ERs). Students will be given admission only if they meet all the criteria. Admissions are granted according to merit, and it also depends on whether there are seats available at the institutions during the time of enrollment.

