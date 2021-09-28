The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted during the fourth session for Paper 2 — B.Arch and B.Planning today.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Answer Key Expected Soon at ntaneet.nic.in, Here's How to Calculate Scores Ahead of Final Results

Candidates, who have appeared in the JEE (Main) Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning), can now check answer keys and their recorded reponses on the official website – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge by paying an application fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to challenge answer key is September 29, till 11 pm.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 29 September 2021 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” the NTA said.

Candidates should note that the challenges made will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 answer key: How to check:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge (Paper 2) May 2021 Session

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

JEE Main session 4 for B.Arch, B.Planning exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 2. JEE Main result was earlier released on September 15. A total of 18 candidates have secured the top rank in the JEE Main 2021.