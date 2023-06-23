Home

JSSC JITOCE 2023: Application Dates Revised; Register From July 10

JSSC JITOCE 2023: The Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers recruitment has recently revised its application dates, providing candidates with the opportunity to apply from July 10 until August 9.

The minimum age requirement is 21 years.

The application dates for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer recruitment 2023 have been revised. Candidates now have the opportunity to apply from July 10 to August 9. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is responsible for conducting the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Combined Examination (JITOCE) to hire Industrial Training/Instructing Officers in various fields. The application edit window will be open from August 15 to 17. Applicants can visit the official website – jssc.nic.in for more details.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 921 vacancies for recruitment purposes. The deadline for uploading photographs and signatures is August 13.

JSSC JITOCE 2023: Selection Process

The Industrial Training Officers are selected through the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination, followed by a document verification process. This examination will be conducted in a computer-based format and consists of three papers: Language & General Knowledge, Knowledge of Regional and Tribal Language, and Technical/Subject Knowledge. Only

JSSC JITOCE 2023: Eligibility criteria

Age: The calculation of age for Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officers will be based on the reference date of August 1 2023. The minimum age requirement is 21 years, while the maximum age limit is set at 35 years. The official notification includes details about the criteria for age relaxation.

Gen and EWS – 35 Years (PWD – 45 years) EBC – 37 Years (PWD – 47 years) Women – 38 Years (PWD – 48 years) SC/ST – 40 Year (PWD – 50 years)

Educational Qualification:

The required educational credentials for the position of Jharkhand Industrial Instruction Officer differs based on the specific field the applicant is interested in. Candidates must possess a diploma, ITI (Industrial Training Institute), or vocational training certificate in the relevant area.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100. The money, once paid, will not be given back under any circumstances.

JSSC JITOCE 2023: How To Apply

Visit jssc.nic.in. Click on the link to apply for JITOCE 2023. Register yourself on the JSSC portal. Complete the application form and pay the fee. Submit the JSSC JITOCE form.

Applications will not be accepted in any other mode. For more information, aspirants can visit the official JSSC website.

