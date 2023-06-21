Home

Education 3

JSSC begins registration for JGGLCCE 2023; apply at jssc.nic.in

JSSC begins registration for JGGLCCE 2023; apply at jssc.nic.in

Candidates who are eligible to apply can now register for the exam by visiting the website at jssc.nic.in. The application window is open till midnight of July 19.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has begun accepting the online application for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) – 2023. Candidates can now register for the exam by visiting the website at jssc.nic.in. The application window is open till midnight of July 19. However, the last date for submission of fees has been extended to July 21.

The GGLCCE aims at filling up a total of 2,017 vacancies in various departments. It is pertinent to note that candidates can edit their application if there is any correction after the application window is closed. They will be allowed to make changes between July 25 and July 27.

You may like to read

JGGL CCE 2023: Important Dates

Online application begins on – 20 June

Last date to fill out the application form – 19 July

Last date to submit application fee – 21 July

Correction window date – 25 to 27 July

Vacancy details

Assistant Branch Officer: 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335

Block Supply Officer: 252

Labour Enforcement Officer: 182

Planning Assistant: 5

Block Welfare Officer: 195

Regional Officer: 185

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are seeking registration should be above 21 years and less than 35 years as on August 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved categories.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, candidates are required to possess a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University before applying for JSSC JGGLCCE 2023.

JSSC JGGLCCE 2023: Steps To Apply

– Go to the official website nic.in.

– Click the link for Applications on the homepage.

– Then, click on the apply link for JGGLCCE-2023.

– Key in the required details to fill up the step 1 registration form.

– Proceed and submit the form.

JSSC JGGLCCE 2023: Selection Process And Application Fee

The selection process for JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment includes a Main exam only and the candidates who qualify the exam will be called for document verification.

Those seeking to apply are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 at the time of submission of the form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.