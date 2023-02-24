Home

Education 3

Kota Coaching Hubs Take Steps To Prevent Student Suicides – Watch Video

Kota Coaching Hubs Take Steps To Prevent Student Suicides – Watch Video

Kota's coaching institutes claim that they are taking multiple steps to help students tackle anxiety and depression. 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022.

Kota’s coaching institutes claim that they are taking multiple steps to help students tackle anxiety and depression. 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022. Various stakeholders in the coaching hub are now taking numerous steps to prevent students from experiencing such a sense of hopelessness, that they would contemplate suicide.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.