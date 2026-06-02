Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed new CBSE Chairman amidst OSM controversy

On Tuesday, the Central Government announced the appointment of a new Chairman for the CBSE, transferring the incumbent Chairman.

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New Delhi: Amidst the controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Central Government has taken a major administrative decision. On Tuesday, the Central Government announced the appointment of a new Chairman for the CBSE, transferring the incumbent Chairman.

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Concurrently, a Special Inquiry Committee has also been constituted to investigate the procurement process for OSM services.

According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram—a 2001-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre, currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs—has been appointed as the new Chairman of the CBSE. He has been entrusted with this responsibility at the level and pay scale of an Additional Secretary.

Meanwhile, the current CBSE Chairman, Rahul Singh (IAS, Bihar Cadre, 1996), has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Amidst rising complaints and controversies, the Central Government has not only effected changes at the administrative level but has also decided to conduct a thorough inquiry into the procurement of OSM services and the processes associated with it. It is believed that, following the submission of the inquiry committee’s report, necessary reforms to the evaluation system may also be considered.

Also Read: CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred amidst controversy over OSM system; inquiry committee constituted

This step has been taken at a time when students, parents, and education experts have been consistently raising questions regarding the On-Screen Marking system. Numerous complaints had surfaced concerning the transparency of the evaluation process, the digital assessment of answer sheets, and the accuracy of the results.

This move by the government is being viewed as a significant initiative aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability within the education system.

(With IANS inputs)