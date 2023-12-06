Home

Education 3

Maharashtra Announces Free Education For Transgender Students In Public Varsities; Check Details

Maharashtra Announces Free Education For Transgender Students In Public Varsities; Check Details

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

File Photo/Representational

Maharashtra News: The Maharashtra government has announced free education for transgender students in all public universities of the state. According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, public universities in Maharashtra have agreed to provide free education to students from transgender community as suggested by the state government.

Trending Now

On Tuesday, during an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

You may like to read

“All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” the statement said, adding that all such students will now be eligible for free education in these varsities and allied colleges.

The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

761 hospital admissions authorised for transgender beneficiaries under PM-JAY

Meanwhile, in related news, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel , Tuesday, revealed that a total of 761 hospital admissions amounting to Rs 1.12 crore had been authorised under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) for transgender beneficiaries till November 30.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to extend the benefits of the PM-JAY to all transgender people, the MoS said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

According to the MoU, the transgender community is provided healthcare benefits under the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) framework launched by the MoSJE.

Any member of the transgender community registered on the national portal for transgender persons is eligible for free healthcare facilities at any PM-JAY empanelled hospital, Baghel stated.

The government is implementing the National AIDS Control Programme, currently in its fifth phase, across the country. The transgender community is considered among the High-Risk Group (HRG) for acquisition of HIV infection, he said

HIV testing and care are provided to them predominantly through targeted intervention projects and the Link Worker Scheme is implemented through State AIDS Control Societies with the objective of reducing new HIV infections, he added.

Additionally, all transgender persons affected by HIV/AIDS are provided free-of-cost anti-retroviral therapy (ART) at ART centres and additional support services through care and support centres in a stigma-free and inclusive manner as per standards of care.

The government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) across the country.

Mental health services are part of the package under comprehensive primary healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) Scheme.

PM-JAY provides treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialities, of which 19 procedures are related to “mental disorders” speciality.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) has been launched to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country. Eligible individuals, including those from the transgender community, are entitled to free healthcare services under the schemes, Baghel said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.