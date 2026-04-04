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More than 20 lakh government teachers are at risk of losing jobs; Hold protests: Here is the reason

More than 20 lakh government teachers are at risk of losing jobs; Hold protests: Here is the reason

The teachers argue that changing the rules in the middle of the game is unfair and unjust.

The Supreme Court has made the TET mandatory.

New Delhi: Anita Devi, a teacher who has come all the way from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to protest against a new order, while addressing the media, says that she is 58 years old, her children even have children of their own now. Yet, she is being told to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam or else she will be removed from her job. Is this fair?

Standing next to Anita Dev is Neelam, who is 50 years old. Others are 53, 55, 57, and so on. After spending years teaching students in government schools, they now face the pressure of having to take the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), following a directive from the Supreme Court. To protest against this very issue, thousands of government teachers gathered at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, 04 April 2026. A job crisis looms over more than 2 million government teachers across India.

What is the Matter?

The Supreme Court has made the TET mandatory. Across India, there are 2 million teachers—including approximately 200,000 in Uttar Pradesh—who were recruited prior to 2011. The Supreme Court has stated that these teachers must pass the TET; otherwise, their jobs will be at risk within two years. To protest against this directive, teachers from across the country gathered at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday under the banner of the ‘Teachers Federation of India.’ The teachers argue that changing the rules in the middle of the game is unfair and unjust.

Why Are the Teachers Apprehensive About the TET Exam?

Sanjeev Sharma, National Secretary of the Teachers Federation of India, states, “After teaching for so many years, we are now being told to sit for an exam. This is akin to telling a veteran doctor to go and pass the NEET exam now. Does such a thing happen anywhere else in the world?” He argues that, instead of the TET exam, the government should focus on providing new-age training to these experienced teachers. MP Jagdambika Pal, who attended this rally, stated that he has met with the education minister and apprised him of the entire issue. He added that a solution to this problem would also be sought by making a formal request to the Prime Minister.

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When Did the Crisis Begin?

On September 1, 2025, while conducting a hearing, the Supreme Court ruled that teachers appointed in schools across various states—as well as those under the jurisdiction of the Government of India—before the implementation of the Right to Education Act, must mandatorily pass the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) within the next two years. Dinesh Chandra Sharma, National President of the Teachers Federation of India, asserts that the Supreme Court did not even grant the teachers a hearing on this matter. Consequently, due to these guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, the future of 2 million teachers across the country has been plunged into uncertainty. They demand that teachers appointed before 2010 be exempted from the TET requirement, and that the government introduce an ordinance to this effect.

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