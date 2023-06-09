Home

MP ADDET Recruitment 2023: Apply At esb.mp.gov.in Till June 23

The MPESB Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) applications are now open. Apply at esb.mp.gov.in.

The ADDET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 25.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started accepting online applications for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023. Individuals can apply on the official website- esb.mp.gov.in till June 23. Candidates will have a small window for changing their applications until June 28. The ADDET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 25. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

To complete the application process, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Applicants belonging to reserved categories only need to pay Rs 200. It’s essential to note that the MP ADDET 2023 application form can only be filled online, and the authorities will accept no other mode of application. Once you have finished filling out the online form, be sure to save your Madhya Pradesh ADDET 2023 application number. Only those students who have successfully completed the application forms and payment of the examination fee will have access to the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

If you have passed your Class 12 or 10+2 board exam with science courses such as Mathematics or Zoology, you can apply for the Madhya Pradesh ADDET 2023. Ensure you meet the required minimum marks criteria (50 percent) for the courses applicable for unreserved category students. There is a relaxation of 5 percent for reserved category students. Additionally, applicants should be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2023. Their age should not exceed 28 years. Reserved communities receive a relaxation of 5 years.

Madhya Pradesh ADDET 2023: Steps To Apply

Visit the official portal of the MP Employees Selection Board (MPESB) at esb.mp.gov.in.

On the top right corner of the official page, click on the Online Form icon, which will take you to the application page.

To apply for the ADDET post, you must create a profile on the page.

On the same page, you will find the Candidate’s Profiling icon. Click on it and provide a valid email address and mobile number. Ensure these details are accurate, as they will be used for future communication.

After receiving your login credentials, access the application page and enter your personal and educational information. Upload your image and signature, and select your preferred institute.

Complete the application by submitting the prescribed exam fee through any online payment gateway.

