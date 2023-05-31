Home

NATA 2023 Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download

The NATA test 2 exam will be conducted on June 3.

The third NATA test is scheduled to be held on July 9.

The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) hall ticket for the second test today, May 31. Candidates for the second NATA exam can now download their admit card from the official website at nata.in. Students need to note that NATA test 2 will be conducted on June 3. The Council of Architecture conducts this exam every year to grant the students admission to a five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree course.

“NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study,” read the official notice on the homepage.

Earlier, NATA had extended the last date of the application process for the second NATA exam till May 24 up to 8 pm. The third NATA test is scheduled to be held on July 9 and candidates can submit their applications for the same till June 24.

NATA Admit Card 2023: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website- nata.in.

Click on the “Test 2 admit card” download link on the homepage.

Fill in your application form number, password, and security code.

Submit your details.

NATA admit card for test 2 will display on the screen.

Save and download the admit card.

Direct link here.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and check the NATA notification thoroughly. They need to go through the syllabus and prepare accordingly before appearing for the exam. Candidates need to carry the hard copy of the admit card or hall ticket to the examination centre as it serves as an identity proof for their name, registration number, address, and other required details. Without the NATA hall ticket, entry to the exam venue will not be permitted. To avoid any last-minute hassle, candidates must download the admit card at the earliest time possible.

For any clarifications and details, students can visit NATA’s official website.

