Home

Education 3

NCHM JEE 2023 Answer Key Released At Nchmjee.Nta.Nic.In, Steps To Raise Objections

NCHM JEE 2023 Answer Key Released At Nchmjee.Nta.Nic.In, Steps To Raise Objections

The National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2023 Answer Key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals, who have participated in the NCHM JE

The last date to raise the challenge is May 24.

The National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2023 Answer Key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals, who have participated in the NCHM JEE 2023 exam, can obtain the provisional answer key from the official NCHM JEE website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The examination took place on 14 May, and the questions, provisional answer keys, and recorded responses of the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) have been made available on the website. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so until 24 May.

In order to raise objections, candidates must make a payment of Rs 200 per challenge. The fee is non-refundable. The objections raised by the candidates will be examined by experts. In the event that a challenge to any NCHMJEE answer is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The NCHMJEE 2023 result will be processed and declared based on the revised/final answer key.

You may like to read

NCHMJEE 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download

Trending Now

Step 1: Go to the official website of NCHMJEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for NCHM JEE 2023 Answer Key.

Step 3: Enter your login details, which may include your username and password, and click on the submit button. The provisional answer key will be presented on the screen.

Step 4: Carefully review the answer key and if needed, follow the process given on the website for raising a challenge.

Note:

Candidates who wish to submit their challenges regarding the Provisional Answer Key must do so only through the online mode within the specified time period and payment of the required fee. The payment is to be made online only, and no mode of submitting the fee will be considered. Any other method of challenge submission will not be considered valid. It is important to note that no communication or grievances related to the Provisional Answer Key will be entertained if submitted through any other mode or after the deadline for online submission of objections.

For more details, students can visit the NCHM JEE’s official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES