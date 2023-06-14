Home

Education 3

NEET UG 2023: Pulwama Boy Abdul Basit Secures First Rank In J-K, Attributes Success to Hard Work

NEET UG 2023: Pulwama Boy Abdul Basit Secures First Rank In J-K, Attributes Success to Hard Work

Abdul Basit, who cracked the NEET examination in his very first attempt, has attributed his exceptional success to hard work and perseverance.

Abdul Basit, who cracked the NEET examination in his very first attempt, has attributed his exceptional success to hard work and perseverance.

Srinagar: An inspiring tale has come forth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district where a local boy, Abdul Basit, not only cracked NEET UG-2023, but also topped the highly competitive examination in Jammu and Kashmir and secured an all-India rank of 113.

Abdul Basit, who resides in Chewkalan, a sleepy little village in Pulwama district of Kashmir, has secured the top rank in NEET UG-2023 in Jammu and Kashmir by scoring 705 out of 720 points, according to the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

You may like to read

Basit, who cracked the NEET examination in his very first attempt, has attributed his exceptional success to hard work and perseverance. “I believe in hard work and perservering for achieving success in my goals,” Basit said, while also showering high praise upon his teachers and mentors who guided and supported him on his academic journey.

Hard work is the key

Born in Chewkalan, Pulwama, Abdul Basit completed his primary education at the Ziekra Educational Institute—a local school in the south Kashmir district. After studying at the school till Class 8, Basit enrolled in NIET Pulwama for his secondary and senior secondary education.

Basit’s parents said that they had recognized his exceptional academic prowess and sharp mind from a young age and thus had him enrolled in the Aakash Institute—a premier pan-India coaching institute—when he was in Class 9, to prepare for cracking the NEET test and realize his dream of becoming a doctor.

The industrious young prodigy devoted all his time to fulfill his dream and simultaneously prepared for both his Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams as well as the NEET test, they said.

On being asked for tips for future NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, aspirants, Basit kept it simple, stressing on hard work and self-confidence while also advising them to maintain a cool and calm state of mind while appearing in the exam.

The prestigious NEET UG-2023 exam was held pan-India on May 7, 2023. A total of 37,276 students had registered for the exam, out of which 36,431 appeared. The results of the exam were declared on Tuesday with 20,564 aspirants declared to have qualified the test.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.