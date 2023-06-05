Home

Education 3

NIRF Law Ranking 2023: Check Full List of Law Institutes In India

NIRF Law Ranking 2023: Check Full List of Law Institutes In India

The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF Rankings 2023 today.

NIRF Law Ranking 2023 (Representative Image)

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF Rankings 2023 today. Candidates can visit the official website – nirfindia.org. and check the full list.

In 2022, the National Law School of India University secured the top position, with the National Law University, Symbiosis Law School, Nalsar University of Law, The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Jamia Millia Islamia, Gujarat National Law University, Siksha `O` Anusandhan, and National Law University Jodhpur following at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th positions, respectively.

You may like to read

NIRF Rankings 2023: Categories used for rankings

In 2022, the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) included four main categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions. Additionally, it covered seven subject domains, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture, and Dental. In a notable development, the NIRF introduced a new discipline, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, expanding its scope of evaluation.

Check the NIRF Rankings 2023 below

National Law School of India University

National Law University

Nalsar University of Law

The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

NIRF Law Ranking 2023: Check the top 3 law institutes in the country

Rank 1: NLU Bengaluru

Rank 2: NLU Delhi

Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyderabad

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top three law colleges of 2022

Last year, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru had been ranked number one in the Law category.

NLU, New Delhi was in the second spot last year with a score of 73.96

Symbiosis Law School with a score of 73.73 ranked third on the list

The rankings are determined by evaluating various parameters, including teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. These criteria play a crucial role in the preparation of the rankings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES