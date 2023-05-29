Home

Education 3

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Deadline To Apply For Deputy Manager, Other Posts Ends Today

The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill 128 positions in the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

The online application process ends at 5:00 pm today.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will close its online application process for the roles of Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator, today, May 29. The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill 128 positions, including 48 posts for the role of Deputy Manager (HR), 32 for the role of Deputy Manager (F&A) and 42 for the role of Deputy Manager (C&MM). There are two vacancies for the role of Deputy Manager (Legal), and four for the position of Junior Translator Hindi. Candidates can apply for the job through the official website of NPCIL–npcilcareers.co. You can apply till 5:00 pm today. The candidates should also note that NPCIL will not be accepting job applications after the deadline.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply-

Step 1: Log in to the website of NPCIL—npcilcareers.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the recruitment link for the job.

Step 3: Enter your personal details and register yourself.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by submitting the requested details.

Step 5: Upload the asked documents such as photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form and save a copy.

NPCIL 2023 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The age requirement for the Junior Hindi Translator position is 18-28 years, whereas it is 18-30 years for the vacancy of Deputy Manager. The salary for the Hindi Translator vacancies is Rs 35,400. The monthly pay for the Deputy Manager posts is Rs 56,100.

The candidates interested in the Deputy Manager role should have a graduation degree in any discipline with more than 60 percent marks. For the role of Junior Hindi translator, the candidate should hold a Master’s degree with Hindi/ English as a main subject.

To know more about the educational qualifications, reservation policies and other important instructions candidates are urged to read the notification, which was released by NPCIL on its official website.

The selection process will contain a written examination, followed by an interview, document verification, and a medical examination. Candidates should frequently check the official website for updates on the date of the issue of admit cards and examination centres.

