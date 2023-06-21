Home

NTA announces ICAR Entrance Examination 2023 dates for PG, PhD programmes

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting ICAR Entrance Examinations for Postgraduate and PhD programmes on July 9, 2023. Admit Card release date and Advance City Intimation are to be announced soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the dates for ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)] 2023. The exam is held for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR). The NTA will be conducting the above-mentioned exam for the academic session 2023-24 at 89 exam centres across the country. The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) will be conducted in English.

What is ICAR?

An apex body functioning under the aegis of DARE, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) works toward coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in India.

Why are ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG)] and [AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)] conducted?

ICAR AIEEA (PG) is the All India Entrance Examination for admission to 25% of seats in Master Degree Programmes in accredited Agricultural Universities and Award of ICAR-PG Scholarship/National Talent Award (PGS) in Agriculture & Allied Sciences

Whereas, ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) is the All India Competitive Examination for admission to 25% of seats in accredited Doctoral Degree Programmes of accredited Colleges of accredited Universities under ICAR-AU System and Award of ICAR-JRF/SRF (PhD) in Agriculture & Allied Sciences.

Exam date:

ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG)] and ICAR Entrance Examinations [AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)] will be held on July 9, 2023. The Admit Card release date and Advance City Intimation will be announced later on, as per the official statement.

How to apply for the ICAR entrance exam 2023:

1. Go to the official website of ICAR: icar.nta.nic.in.

2. Under Candidate Activity, click on the registration link for your desired course.

3. Register your details and fill up the application form with the necessary information.

4. Next, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

5. Submit the form, download it, and take a printout for future references

For any further queries or the latest updates regarding the examination, candidates can reach out at https://icar.nta.nic.in or call at NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.

