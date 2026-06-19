NTA to conduct mock drill for NEET-UG re-test on Saturday amid massive security | Check details

As part of preparations for the June 21 NEET-UG re-test, the NTA has planned a nationwide mock drill, with thousands of high-security centres, large-scale police deployment, enhanced CCTV surveillance and special travel arrangements for students.

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NTA has announced that massive steps have been taken to ensure a smooth mock drills on Saturday. Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a nationwide mock exercise on Saturday (June 20) to review operational readiness and ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. More than 2.5 lakh security personnel are expected to take part in the mock drill, which will begin at 9 am and continue throughout the day.

Authorities have designated over 5,500 exam centres nationwide as high-security locations, where security will be managed through a three-layer system comprising district administrations, state police forces and central government security units.

Security deployed

More than 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh police personnel will be deployed to secure examination centres and maintain law and order during the conduct, officials stated. Authorities have assigned nearly 15,000 paramilitary personnel to handle the secure movement of question papers and the retrieval of answer sheets following the examination.

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As part of enhanced security arrangements, over 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras and 15,000 signal jammers have been installed at examination venues. The centres will be under continuous real-time surveillance from the NTA headquarters and regional control rooms across India.

Notably, 98.8 per cent of examination centres have been set up in government educational institutions as part of efforts to strengthen security and administrative oversight.

22 lakh students to appear

According to officials, around 22.8 lakh students have registered for the examination, making it one of the largest entrance tests in the country.

More than 18.5 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards, while approximately 3.5 lakh students opted to change their examination city or centre.

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The examination will be conducted at more than 5,500 centres spread across 551 Indian cities and 14 international locations.

States arrange transport, student facilities

Authorities in several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, have announced transport assistance for students travelling to exam centres.

To ensure student comfort and safety, officials have directed examination centres to provide drinking water, reliable electricity, generator backup, first-aid facilities, ambulance services and portable toilets as required. As part of the examination arrangements, diabetic candidates will be permitted light snacks during the test.