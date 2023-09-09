Patna HC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Personal Assistant Posts Begins At patnahighcourt.gov.in

Home

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Registration For 36 Personal Assistant Posts Begins At patnahighcourt.gov.in; Apply Till Sept 18

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Candidates above 18 years of age can visit the official site of Patna High Court at patnahighcourt.gov.in and apply for Personal Assistant posts till September 18.

The last date to apply for Personal Assistant posts is till September 18.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Online applications for Personal Assistant posts have been invited by the Patna High Court. Candidates willing to register for the offered posts can visit the official site of Patna High Court at www.patnahighcourt.gov.in and apply for the same. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the post is till September 18 (till 11:59 PM). However, the recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 36 posts in the organisation.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post must not be below 18 years of age as on January 1, i.e., a candidate must not be born later than January 01 2005, as per the official notification.

Educational Qualification: Candidates willing to apply for the post should keep in mind that they must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution. Moreover, he/she must have a Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution.

Apart from this, aspirants must take an English shorthand-computer typing test with speed of 100 words per minute for 400 words and English Typing test with speed of 40 words per minute.

Physical fitness: Candidates should be aware that no person shall be recruited unless he or she is in good mental and physical health, free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of his/ her official duties. Before an aspirant is recruited directly, he/ she shall be required to produce a medical certificate of physical fitness issued under the signature of a Medical Officer at the time of joining the post.

Here’s the official notification

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Unreserved/Backward Class/Economically Backward Class / Economically Weaker section candidates are applicable to pay an application fee of Rs 1100 at the time of registration. While for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Orthopedically Handicapped individuals will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. Note that, the payment of fee shall be accepted through online mode only.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

It is important to note by the candidates that the selection process comprises three rounds, namely preliminary test followed by shorthand computer typing test and lastly the interview round.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Patna High Court at www.patnahighcourt.gov.in.

