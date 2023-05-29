Home

RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For Legal Officer And Other Posts; Direct Link Here

RBI will fill up a total of 12 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

The registration process will end on June 20.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the online application process for recruitment to numerous posts. The registration process will end on June 20 at 6.00 PM. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies being offered by RBI can visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for the posts of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’. The recruitment examination for these posts will be held on July 23. Notably, for the post of Assistant Librarian in Grade ‘A’, the selection process does not include a written exam and shortlisting will be done through interviews.

Through this recruitment drive, RBI will fill up a total of 12 posts in the organisation including one Legal Officer vacancy, five Managers (Technical-Civil), five Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), and one Assistant Librarian post. An application fee of Rs 600 plus 18 percent GST needs to be paid while applying for the post. Those belonging to SC/ST are directed to pay 100 Rs to apply for the position.

RBI recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website rbi.org.in

Click on the Vacancies

Click on the link for the posts.

Register at the IBPS portal.

Key in the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link here.

What To Do In Case Of Problems?

“In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/intimation charges or in downloading of Admit Card, queries may be made through the link https://cgrs.ibps.in,” the RBI notice states. To get more information about the eligibility criteria, age limit and educational qualifications for each post, visit the RBI’s official website.

Candidates are advised to view the RBI’s official notice to gather more details on the opportunity. It will give them a better idea of eligibility, educational qualifications, syllabus, and process for recruitment. Applicants need to ensure that they have prepared as per the syllabus and are well-versed with what is required to pass the entrance exam. It is better to fill out the application form without any delay to avoid chances of any errors.

