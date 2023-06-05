Home

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Application Process For Specialist Cadre Officers Ends Today

Candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in to apply for the posts.

SBI aims at filling up a total of 50 vacancies with this recruitment drive.

The last date to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers in the State Bank of India is today, 5 June. Candidates must apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in. Applicants are advised to complete the registration and fee payment before the application window closes to avoid the last-minute failures or website failures. Notably, applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted in any case.

In case of any query, candidates can write to the bank on the website at the bank.sbi/web/careers/post-your-query. To check the other details including eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification, candidates are suggested to go through the notification available on the SBI’s official website.

It is pertinent to note that with this recruitment drive, the State Bank of India aims at filling up a total of 50 vacancies. For more details, applicants can read the official notice here.

Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead): 01

Chief Manager (PMO – Lead): 02

Chief Manager (Tech Architect): 03

Project Manager: 06

Manager (Tech Architect): 03

Manager (Data Architect): 03

Manager (DevSecOps Engineer): 04

Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist): 03

Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist): 03

Manager (Integration Lead): 01

Manager (Integration Specialist): 04

Manager (IT Security Expert): 04

Manager (SIT Test Lead): 02

Manager (Performance Test Lead): 02

Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst): 01

Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead): 04

Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst): 04

“The number of vacancies including reserved vacancies mentioned above are provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank,” the SBI’s notification reads.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: How to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts

Go to the SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Find the application link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/07 and click on it.

Proceed with the application process.

Key in the required information.

Pay the application fee through online mode.

Click on submit.

The exam date for the vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officers is yet to be notified. The bank will put out the SBI SO Admit Card 2023 tentatively two weeks before the exam date. In the meantime, candidates should go through the syllabus, previous year’s question papers, and other necessary information to prepare well.

