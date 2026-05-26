Home

Education 3

Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen on THIS date instead of 1 June due to intense heat

Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen on THIS date instead of 1 June due to intense heat

The state had previously announced that schools for students in grades 4 through 12 would reopen on June 1, while schools for students in grades 1 through 3 were scheduled to reopen on June 4.

(Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Following growing concerns regarding the intense heat and appeals from parents, teachers, and political parties to reconsider the previously scheduled timetable, the Tamil Nadu government has postponed the reopening date for schools across the state until June 4.

The state had previously announced that schools for students in grades 4 through 12 would reopen on June 1, while schools for students in grades 1 through 3 were scheduled to reopen on June 4.

Officials had also made arrangements to distribute textbooks to students on the very day schools reopened.

Persistently High Temperatures In The State

Due to persistently high temperatures in several parts of Tamil Nadu, various political leaders urged the government to reconsider the school reopening date, citing concerns for the health and well-being of the students.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This issue sparked widespread discussion and led to demands that the government prioritize student safety before resuming academic activities.

What Did School Education Minister Say?

Earlier, while responding to questions from journalists, School Education Minister Rajmohan stated that the government had sought information from officials at the Meteorological Department regarding the impact of the heat and would make an appropriate decision based on expert assessments.

Subsequently, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay consulted with Rajmohan and senior officials from the Education Department to review the situation. Following these discussions, the department announced that all schools in Tamil Nadu would reopen uniformly on June 4.

School Education Department Received Requests From Various Quarters

In a statement, the School Education Department noted that it had received requests from parents, teachers, and political organizations to set a uniform reopening date for all grades. The department observed that having different reopening dates for different grades could create practical difficulties for families with children studying in different classes.

Officials Review School Preparedness

Citing weather forecasts, the government stated that pre-monsoon activities—including intermittent rainfall, humidity, and associated heat—are expected to persist in several parts of the state during the first week of June. In addition to weather-related concerns, officials also reviewed school preparedness, covering sanitation arrangements, the availability of drinking water facilities, transport readiness, and the overall readiness of the premises.

The government has directed Chief Education Officers and District Education Officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed before schools reopen, with special emphasis placed on the safety, welfare, and overall well-being of the students.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.