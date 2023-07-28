Home

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 Released On sebi.gov.in, Direct Link Here

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: SEBI has issued the Grade A Officer (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream 2023 admit card. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in and download their call letters.

Phase I online written examination will be conducted on August 5.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued the admit card for the recruitment of Grade A Officer (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream 2023. Eligible candidates who applied for SEBI Grade A exam can visit the official website at sebi.gov.in and download their call letters using their login credentials. It is important to note that the Phase I online written examination will be conducted on August 5. The SEBI Grade A recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 posts. The Phase II examination is slated to be held on September 9 and the Phase III (Interview) exam date will be informed later. Applicants who will be appearing in the exam are advised to take a hard copy of the admit card at the examination hall on the day of the exam. No candidate will be permitted to sit for the exam without an admit card.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: Exam Details

SEBI Grade A examination will be of 200 marks. The test consists of 130 multiple-choice questions in Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates have to register all their answers in 100 minutes.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post must be under 30 years of age as on May 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognised University/College/Institute.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to SEBI’s official website at sebi.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the “SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 (Legal Stream)- Download of Call Letter for Phase I” link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open. Key in your login details (roll number and date of birth) and submit.

Step 4: After you login, the SEBI Grade A 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the SEBI Grade A admit card for future reference

Direct link to download the SEBI Grade A admit card 2023.

For further related queries and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website- sebi.gov.in.

